The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday with the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad on Paramount+. PSG, which host the first leg, currently tops Ligue 1 by a hefty margin and will try to bring that dominance into tournament play after placing second in the group stage. Meanwhile, Sociedad finished atop Group D in the last round and will rely on a defensive front that has kept them undefeated in three of their last five La Liga matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and get full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Real Sociedad odds list the Parisians as -145 favorites (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Sociedad listed as +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs. PSG

PSG vs. Real Sociedad date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

PSG vs. Real Sociedad time: 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Real Sociedad live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Sociedad vs. PSG

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit to $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

For PSG vs. Real Sociedad, Eimer is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that Kylian Mbappe and PSG's offense seem unstoppable, they will be going up against a defense that has dominated the tournament thus far. Sociedad has only conceded two goals in seven games during the group stage, stymying stealthy offenses from Benfica, Salzburg and Serie A-leading Inter Milan.



Sociedad has continued that defensive dominance in league play, where the Under has hit in eight out of 10 matches and three of their last four games have ended in a 0-0 draw. Even if PSG wins 1-0, that would be a good result for Sociedad on the road before they head home for the second leg.

"This is a team that knows how to frustrate their opponents to no end while parking the bus magnificently for 90 minutes," Eimer told SportsLine. "With the second leg taking place back at home, a 0-0 result is perfect for Sociedad, who will look to stop a seemingly unstoppable Kylian Mbappe." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. Get full Champions League coverage and analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.