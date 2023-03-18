On Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain will face the Parc des Princes crowd for the first time since their UEFA Champions League round of 16 exit at the hands of Bayern Munich. Stade Rennais are the visitors and it will be a chance for Les Parisiens' fans to voice their unhappiness at how this season has been ended prematurely like so many others before it. Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner away at Stade Brestois last week as PSG extended their lead in Ligue 1 to 10 points. Visitors Rennes are something of a bogey side of late so could frustrate Christophe Galtier's men as they close on an historic 11th Ligue 1 title which would make them France's most successful club for Championnat titles.

"It is a game just before the international break, many of our players will go to their national teams," said Galtier pre-game. "In the next four games we will face teams at the top of the table: Rennes, Lyon, Nice and Lens. Four important matches, the one against Rennes is also important, we have a lead but we cannot be complacent. Rennes are always a formidable team and we must be careful. They caused us problems in the first leg, they lost an important player during the season in Martin Terrier, we will have to have a great performance to beat them.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"It is not a question of motivation, but a question of goals. We are still champions until proved otherwise. We are going to face teams in the next few weeks who are playing for European places. If we take the title for granted, it will be a big letdown. I do not need to motivate my players -- they know that we still have to win. The only motivation is to be French champions for the 11th time.

"It is always a challenge to not concede -- we have conceded too many this season, often the defense has been reshaped, and even the organization, due to form and absentees. We have to be much more efficient. The goal we conceded in Brest, for example, is avoidable. There are also players who are new to this level. PSG must rely on a very good defense, which was harder this season for many reasons, injuries or suspensions, the goal also being to always score one more goal than the opponent."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 19 | 12:05 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -225; Draw: +360; Rennes +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

PSG: Per the latest medical update, Nordi Mukiele's hamstring injury is being treated while Achraf Hakimi is doing individual recovery work. Sergio Ramos has a right calf strain while Carlos Soler is doing indoor work owing to muscular issues. Marquinhos trained on his own on Friday so is a doubt.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Rennes: Terrier is out for the season while Jeremy Doku is likely to be missing until after the international break. Xeka and Lorenz Assignon will also be out injured but Desire Doue could fight off illness to feature. Warmed Omari is back from suspension and Hamari Traore should feature ahead of Djed Spence.

Prediction

Rennes have struggled since Terrier's injury but could still cause PSG issues. The hosts have little left to play for but will not want to risk being reeled back in by Olympique de Marseille who were held by RC Strasbourg Alsace last weekend. Pick: PSG 2, Rennes 1.