PSG vs. Toulouse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar in Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
It will be Neymar's first home game with the French club
PSG and Neymar face Toulouse on Sunday in Ligue 1 play, as the Brazilian plays his second match with the capital club and his first at home.
Here's how you can watch the match:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Parc de Princes
TV: None
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Neymar scores and PSG rolls again. PSG 5, Toulouse 1.
