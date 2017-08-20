PSG vs. Toulouse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar in Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

It will be Neymar's first home game with the French club

PSG and Neymar face Toulouse on Sunday in Ligue 1 play, as the Brazilian plays his second match with the capital club and his first at home.

Here's how you can watch the match:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Parc de Princes
TV: None
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Neymar scores and PSG rolls again. PSG 5, Toulouse 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

