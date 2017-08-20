PSG vs. Toulouse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar in Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

PSG and Neymar face Toulouse on Sunday in Ligue 1 play, as the Brazilian plays his second match with the capital club and his first at home.

Here's how you can watch the match:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Parc de Princes

TV: None

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Neymar scores and PSG rolls again. PSG 5, Toulouse 1.