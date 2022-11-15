Brazil will try to end a 20-year championship drought, and they are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The Seleção have won a record five World Cups, but the last came in 2002, behind Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo. They bowed out with a 2-1 loss to eventual third-place finisher Belgium in the 2018 quarterfinals. Now, it's a loaded team led by Neymar and a young nucleus featuring the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Junior that will try to win a sixth title. The World Cup 2022 kicks off Nov. 20 with a match between host Qatar and Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET, and the U.S. Men's National Team takes on Wales at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 21. The Brazilians are among the favorites, along with reigning champion France and Lionel Messi's Argentina squad.

Brazil are the top-ranked team in the world and enter the tournament as the +400 favorite in the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Argentina (+550), France (+650), England (+750) and Spain (+750) also are expected to be top contenders in the World Cup 2022, while the USMNT are a +10000 longshot. Before you consider your 2022 World Cup picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an impressive 48-25-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors. He also went 20-12 on his World Cup qualifying picks, for a return of almost $600.

Now, Eimer has broken down the 2022 World Cup draw from all sides and released his picks, predictions and World Cup bracket. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's 2022 World Cup picks.

Top World Cup 2022 bracket challenge picks

One team Eimer is really high on for Qatar 2022 is Argentina, and he is backing them to win the whole thing in his 2022 World Cup bracket. And it's not just because the legendary Messi is seeking the ultimate glory to complete his stellar career. The Argentines are unbeaten in their past 35 matches, two short of Italy's international record. They haven't won the World Cup since 1986 behind talisman Diego Maradona, whose "Hand of God" goal and "Goal of the Century" led them past England in the quarterfinals. They went on to beat Belgium and West Germany.

Argentina are ranked third in the world, and Messi is surrounded by talent, both veterans and young stars. Messi is joined up top by 25-year-old Lautaro Martinez, who has 21 international goals in 40 matches and has scored 59 over the past three-plus seasons with Inter Milan. Angel Di Maria remains a creative force at age 34, and Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes will keep the ball in Argentina's possession. The ball control keeps pressure off the back, which had a run of six straight clean sheets in qualifying.

La Albiceleste cruised through CONMEBOL qualifying, going 11-6-0 and scoring 27 goals while conceding just eight in the 17 matches. Brazil was the only other team to go unbeaten in the confederation's qualifying, and Argentina beat the Brazilians twice in a row before their 0-0 draw in qualifying last November. Those teams could meet in the semifinals, and Eimer thinks the Argentines have the upper hand. See Eimer's other 2022 World Cup bracket picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2022 World Cup picks

Eimer has studied the 2022 World Cup draw and locked in his best bets and predictions. He's also identified a longshot team that is listed higher than 75-1 that has a chance to pull off a massive shocker and hoist the cup. You can only see is 2022 World Cup predictions here.

So who will win the World Cup 2022? And which longshot could stun the soccer world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Jon Eimer's best bets for the 2022 World Cup, all from the proven expert who has crushed his soccer picks, and find out.

2022 World Cup odds

Brazil +400

France +600

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

USA +10000

Poland +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +10000

Ghana +15000

Ecuador +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Japan +25000

Qatar +25000

South Korea +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000