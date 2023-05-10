Despite the tension for Wednesday's Derby della Madonnina Champions League semifinal, AC Milan fans can now finally celebrate the long awaited contract extension of key player Rafael Leao. The Portuguese striker's camp has finally agreed a new deal with the Italian club until 2028, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday.

Leao's current agreement expires in the summer 2024 and the Italian club needed to solve the situation before the summer, in order to avoid any possible temptation from other European clubs. AC Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara worked on the deal for a long time and the two sides have finally agreed to a new contract for the player.

Leao's new deal will be valid until 2028 and reports suggest he's going to earn around €7 million per season, with a new release clause in the contract.



AC Milan only have to fix the final details of the deal in the next days before announcing it, as Leao is now eager to play the Champions League semifinals against city rivals Inter despite the injury he suffered last weekend against Lazio that might force him to miss the first leg.

Leao joined the Rossoneri in the summer 2019 and this season scored 13 goals in 44 games played in all competitions with AC Milan, and has also provided 13 assists to his teammates. The Portuguese player scored 40 goals since he joined the Italian club and won the 2021-22 Serie A title, in the same year he was also named MVP of the season.