Rangers and Benfica will face off once more in the second league of the 2024 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday on Paramount+. Benfica were heavily favored to win the first leg in Lisbon, but the opponents battled to a 2-2 draw. The action now heads to Ibrox, where the Scottish side has an impressive home record and will be confident after getting a 2-0 win against Hibernian in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals over the weekend. Benfica beat Estoril Praia 3-1 in league play last Sunday. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow is set for 1:45 p.m. ET. The latest Rangers vs. Benfica odds list the Portuguese side as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Rangers listed as +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Benfica vs. Rangers

Rangers vs. Benfica date: Thursday, Mar. 14

Rangers vs. Benfica time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Europa League picks for Benfica vs. Rangers

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Rangers vs. Benfica, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130. The expert admits the second leg of this competition is difficult to call given that Benfica are objectively a better team but couldn't get the win at home, and that Ibrox is hard building on visitors. However, he thinks Thursday's game will be a high-scoring one since both teams have leaky defenses.



Green expects Benfica star Angel Di Maria to be a factor in Thursday's game, while the Scottish hosts fight to score and keep up with him.

"It will be difficult for Rangers to shackle Di María for 90 minutes, so they may simply need to outgun Benfica by taking risks and trying to fire in a few goals," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

