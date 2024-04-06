Rangers and Celtic have a chance to create some distance at the top of the Scottish Premiership table on Sunday when the pair meet up for the latest edition of the Old Firm.

Celtic are just one point ahead of their longtime rivals heading into the clash, but Rangers could make up the gap with a win. Things could trend even more in Rangers' favor -- they have a game in hand, but the list of scenarios means the title race could go to the very end with just two weeks of play left to go.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, April 7 | Time : 7 a.m. ET

: Sunday, April 7 | : 7 a.m. ET Location : Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, England

: Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, England TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

CBS Sports Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Rangers +120; Draw +260; Celtic +195

Storylines

Rangers: The hosts have four wins in their last five league games, successfully keeping pace with Celtic as they eye their first title in three years. James Tavernier has continued his strong run of form that sees him second in the golden boot race, scoring three of his 15 goals in the team's last five games. Cyriel Dessers scored twice during that stretch and has 13 goals this season, while Fabio Silva also has two goals in recent weeks.

Celtic: The visitors are in similar form with four wins in their last five games in the Scottish Premiership, with the added bonus of outsourcing the opposition 17 to five during that stretch. Matt O'Riley, who has 12 goals and leads the league with 11 assists, kept up the good work by scoring twice in the team's last five, while Adam Idah can claim the same.

Prediction

Considering how closely contested the title race is, a match decided by slim margins could be in the cards. The scales might tip slightly in Rangers' favor thanks to their home-field advantage and the fact that they're defensively sturdier than Celtic, conceding just 17 goals in 30 games. Pick: Rangers 1, Celtic 0