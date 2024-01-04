January is a risky period for transfer business in European club soccer with no shortage of moves that have not panned out for one reason or another. The list of expensive failures such as Fernando Torres' largely ill-fated move from Liverpool to Chelsea one winter window back in 2011 is lengthy, but even that underlines how the Reds actually do some surprisingly good business as this selection of gems is about to illustrate. Manchester United have also had some success in previous Januarys while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been known to use the winter window surprisingly well.

We take at look at 15 impressive pieces of business pulled off in what is traditionally a tricky period for good value acquisitions. The only qualifying factor to consider going into this is deals that were permanent from the off -- not initial loans which were eventually made permanent as is quite a frequent occurrence.

Here are the top 15:

No. 15 Julian Draxler to PSG (2017)

The idea of the German in top form feels far, far into the past now but there was a moment seven years ago now that Julian Draxler was still capable of unplayable genius. His first few months in Paris after joining from VfL Wolfsburg was a fine example of what the now 30-year-old could do -- he lit up Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League with a virtuoso display in a 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona before it all went horribly wrong for PSG in Catalonia. Draxler and many of his Parisien teammates were never quite the same again after that.

No. 14 Clint Dempsey to Fulham (2007)

This one is so far in the past that is easy to forget just how great an impact the USMNT star had during his Fulham days. A club legend at Craven Cottage, Dempsey's Premier League story began back in January of 2007 when he arrived from Major League Soccer's New England Revolution and built towards his UEFA Europa League heroics against Juventus in the quarterfinals before he moved across London to Tottenham Hotspur after five years with the Cottagers.

No. 13 Dimitri Payet to Marseille (2017)

For a brief period, the former France international was one of the most exciting Premier League talents as he ran riot with the Hammers. However, Payet had left Olympique de Marseille under a cloud and had unfinished business at Stade Velodrome which could not wait. Just 18 months after joining a terrorizing English defenses, he returned to OM following Frank McCourt's takeover of the southern French giants. Funnily enough, it was not even Payet's most amusing January tale having seen a switch to OM's bitter rivals PSG fall through back in 2011 having been in Paris "sightseeing" as he attempted to force a move from AS Saint-Etienne which left Les Verts unimpressed.

No. 12: Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle (2022)

France is a staple for good business at the best of times but Saudi-backed Newcastle United struck gold two years ago when they took advantage of Olympique Lyonnais' ailing finances to pluck Bruno Guimaraes from what Premier League fans would consider obscurity. Not only is the Brazil international a key piece for the Magpies since his move, his $51 million price tag is arguably twice that these days such has been his impact.

No. 11: Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United (2020)

From one Bruno to another … Although the Portugal international's antics have worn thin for club and country of late, there was a period upon his arrival at Manchester United four years ago where the Red Devils' now captain was pivotal in rescuing a dreadful start to the 2019-20 Premier League season which finished with a third placed finish by the end of the campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Fernandes from Sporting CP and his impact was immediate with 45 direct goal involvements in the space of just 12 months at Old Trafford. His current situation is a far cry from that scintillating form but the same can be said of United as a whole right now.

No. 10: Gonzalo Higuain to Real Madrid (2007)

Another throwback now and France-born former Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain was recruited by Real Madrid one January and arrived from River Plate at just 19 years of age. With 121 goals across six seasons in Madrid before later success with Napoli, Juventus and Inter Miami, Higuain ranks as a successful acquisition for the Spanish giants.

No. 9: Phillipe Coutinho to Liverpool (2013)

Cracking our top 10 is Liverpool's signing of the Brazilian who at one point looked like a potential Ballon d'Or winner given his strong Reds form. Coutinho's career might have fizzled out since but the Premier League giants extracted maximum value from his talent and hot form at Anfield by signing him from Inter for around $11 million one January and selling him to Barcelona five years later and in another winter window for a deal worth up to just over $180 million. The South American was crushed by the weight of expectations in Catalonia and Liverpool's decision to sell when they did looks like pure genius given how his form plummeted.

No. 8: Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City (2018)

The France-born Spain international is currently sunning himself in Saudi Arabia and occasionally playing soccer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr. However, six years ago, Laporte was arriving at Manchester City from Athletic Club having been the Basque outfit's latest example of a stunning youth policy which has seen them sell top academy talent for big fees to keep them competitive. Pep Guardiola's did not exactly get a raw deal as the defender went on to win five Premier League titles and a Champions League in Manchester. Funnily enough, it was the same January transfer window which saw Liverpool sign a certain Virgil van Dijk from Southampton -- more on that later…

No. 7: Maxwell, Thiago Motta and Alex to PSG (2012)

Ask any PSG fans to name a legendary XI from their time under Qatari ownership and few of those concocted sides will omit Maxwell or Thiago Motta. Incredibly, both stars arrived in the same January of 2012 as Carlo Ancelotti was setting about his new mission having only arrived at Parc des Princes himself in late 2011. Added to the Brazil-born mix was defender Alex who was famed for his incredible powerful shots from distance as much as his no-nonsense defending. In the space of a few winter weeks, then sporting director Leonardo reshaped a key part of PSG's squad not just for Ancelotti but for the best part of the first 10 years of Qatar's Parisien project by raiding Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea. Motta's impact was particularly important given how the future PSG midfield of the ex-Italy international along with Marco Verratti and Blaise Matuidi effectively became institutional policy while at their peak.

No. 6: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal (2018)

Now playing his trade back in France with PSG's hated rivals OM, the Gabonese goal getter's arrival from Borussia Dortmund has arguably been forgotten due to his Arsenal exit. However, Aubameyang would arrive in a January window and go on to set goal scoring pace that only seven players can better and he did it in almost 100 games fewer than those names ahead of him.

No. 5: Nemanja Vidic to Manchester United (2006)

The Serbian arrived as a relatively unknown defender from Spartak Moscow one winter yet departed eight years later as a Manchester United legend. A snip at less than $10 million, Vidic is rightly considered one of the best defensive players to ever grace the Premier League, let alone Old Trafford. He and Rio Ferdinand together were watertight and five EPL titles as well as a Champions League crown ensures that he will go down in history with the Red Devils.

No. 4: Luis Suarez to Liverpool (2011)

The Uruguay international is about to wind down his playing days alongside Lionel Messi in Miami but 13 years ago arrived in the Premier League at the start of his ascent to greatness. Suarez arrived at Anfield for around $29 million and went on such a tear in 2014 that Liverpool were within reach of a first topflight title since 1990 as he won the Golden Boot before joining Barca. However, he is not even the best example of the Reds' great January business…

No. 3: Patrice Evra to Man United (2006)

Arriving as something of an unknown for just under $7 million, few could have expected that the Frenchman would go on to win five Premier League titles and one Champions League over eight years at Old Trafford while captaining both Les Bleus and the Red Devils. Such good value is hard to come by these days but United had a knack for it in 2006 given that Vidic also arrived during that window -- two key components in what would become a hugely successful side under Sir Alex Ferguson.

No. 2: Marcelo to Real Madrid (2007)

Evra's longevity after a January transfer window arrival takes some beating but the one player who can perhaps lay claim to an association with one club which trumps the Frenchman's is Brazilian Marcelo. A Real Madrid legend after joining as an 18-year-old and spending 15 years -- nearly half of his life -- with Los Blancos and racking up 22 major titles is impossible to top. Or is it?

No. 1: Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool (2018)

Liverpool once again weigh in with another impressive piece of business given their Dutch defensive stalwart's arrival came during a winter window. Worth just over $95 million and a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side which has won everything since puts this deal into bargain territory given how it has worked out. Van Dijk remains crucial six years on, captains his club and country and could land further silverware later this season given how the Merseyside giants are currently leading the Premier League.