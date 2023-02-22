RB Leipzig will host Manchester City in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home team are fifth in the Bundesliga table, but are making their third appearance in the knockout rounds of the Champions League in the last four seasons and went to the UEFA Europa League semifinals after being eliminated in the group stage last season. Meanwhile, Manchester City are second in the English Premier League and making their 10th consecutive appearance in the UCL Round of 16. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week.

Kickoff from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Manchester City as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with RB Leipzig listed as the +350 underdog. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City date: Wednesday, February 22

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City time: 3 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City, Sutton is backing both teams to score for a -140 payout. These two clubs both have offensive firepower, with RB Leipzig scoring 43 times in 21 Bundesliga matches this season and Manchester City scoring 60 in 24 Premier League matches.

They were also both potent during the group stage, with Manchester City scoring 14 times on their way to winning Group G, while RB Leipzig scored 13 goals on their way to a second-place finish behind Real Madrid in Group F. Christopher Nkunku and Erling Haaland are two of the top young goal-scorers in the game.

"I expect we'll see an entertaining affair when RB Leipzig host Manchester City on Wednesday. These two clubs squared off in the Champions League group stage last season, combining for 12 goals across two games. In addition, BTTS has hit in each of RB Leipzig's last four games on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.