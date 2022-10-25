The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ RB Leipzig

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

What to Know

RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 25 at Red Bull Arena as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. RB Leipzig collected three points with a 2-0 win over Celtic in their previous leg. Real Madrid is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Right now, RB Leipzig (six points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (ten points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for RB Leipzig would guarantee them second place in the group. A win for Real Madrid would, of course, extend their lead.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leipzig +135; Draw +240; Madrid +195

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.