PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain are into the Coupe de France final for the first time since 2021 after a 1-0 win over Stade Rennais at Parc des Princes on Wednesday set up a date for Luis Enrique's side with old foes Olympique Lyonnais. Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game in the first half but also saw a penalty stopped by Steve Mandanda in an absorbing game in the French capital this midweek for the first of what could be two end-of-season cup finals.

PSG are some way off the Wembley Stadium UEFA Champions League final but it is at least now possible with the French giants into the quarterfinals against bitter European rivals Barcelona with either Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come should they advance to the semifinals. Ending a two-year wait for a Coupe de France final, though, is a good start with Les Parisiens' Ligue 1 mastery being spread into the cup competitions at the perfect time.

Julien Stephan's men were organized and determined, putting up a decent showing in Paris and effectively beaten by a slice of good fortune for Mbappe, but they were seen off all the same by a PSG side now unbeaten in 26 outings -- a run which dates back to last November. The question now is just how far can the capital club go between now and the end of this campaign given everything that is at stake.

We look at what could turn into a glittering final term for Mbappe with PSG.

Coupe de France

We know that Paris already has a good chance of lifting the Coupe de France for the first time since 2021 now that they are into the final. However, the men from the capital had history on their side coming into this one given that 19 of their previous 21 semifinal outings had ended with a final berth -- make that 20 from 22. You have to go all the way back to 1986 to find the last time that PSG were last eliminated from the Coupe de France and that came over two legs. Lyon offer a traditional cup final with plenty of pedigree and a first since 2008 so there is much to like about this matchup with American-owned OL.

Ligue 1

Onto the French topflight and PSG are comfortably out in front with a 12-point advantage over Stade Brestois 29 of all clubs after 27 games. Although the European spots are well and truly up for grabs still, it appears a question of when and not if Luis Enrique's men are crowned champions which speaks volumes about how much more convincing the Spaniard has already made this Parisien side since taking over. Of course, the major acid test is not Ligue 1 when it comes to judging the French giants' head coach but there is a strong case in Luis Enrique's favor before the Champions League even comes into the equation.

Champions League

Which it is going to do now … PSG are into the quarterfinals and up against Barcelona having scraped through the group stage and then blown away Real Sociedad in the round of 16. The Catalan giants and Paris have massive history in Europe but this looks doable -- at least on paper -- for the Ligue 1 leaders in terms of a deep run to the semifinals or beyond. Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund await which will not be straightforward either but it could have been much worse than this and presents the best chance in a long time of reaching the UCL final. All of this in Mbappe's final few months as a PSG player which is almost the perfect script ahead of his expected move to Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.