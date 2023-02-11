Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will face Al-Hilal on Saturday and have the opportunity to win their first trophy of the season. The Spanish side reached the final of the Men's World Cup after beating Al Ahly 4-1 in the semifinal while the Saudi Arabian team surprisingly won 3-2 against Flamengo. The two teams will meet on Saturday at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat, Morocco. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 11 | Time : 2 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 11 | : 2 p.m. ET Location : Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah -- Rabat, Morocco

: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah -- Rabat, Morocco TV: FS2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS2 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -410; Draw +490; Al-Hilal +1100(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about their opponents that managed to beat Flamengo in the semifinal: "Football's changing because there're a lot of teams all over the world that can compete, fight and win too. I was surprised that Flamengo were eliminated, but they're in pre-season and their fitness level isn't at its peak and the rest of the teams, who are in the middle of the season, are at their peak."

After beating Moroccan side Wydad AC 5-3 on penalties in the second round, Al-Hilal became the first Saudi Arabian side to reach the Club World Cup final. Al-Hilal, 18-time Saudi Pro League champions and rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, are competing at the Club World Cup for the third time and qualified for this year's tournament as the holders of the AFC Champions League.

Prediction

Considering their current struggles in La Liga, where they've dropped five points in their last three matches, Real Madrid can't miss the opportunity to win this trophy. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Al-Hilal 1.