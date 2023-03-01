A new edition of El Clasico renews when Real Madrid and Barcelona collide when the two clubs square off in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday at the Bernabéu in Madrid. Though the result of the match will not affect the La Liga standings, Barcelona enter Thursday atop the table with 59 points. The club is seven points ahead of second place Real Madrid. After Thursday's first leg, the teams will meet again in the second leg in Barcelona on April 5.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real Madrid as the -107 favorite (risk $107 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, with Barcelona the +285 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-110), Barcelona +0.5 (-120)

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona money line: Real Madrid -107, Barcelona +285, Draw +250

RMA: Los Blancos lead La Liga with 47 goals

BAR: Barcelona have won just one of their last four games across all competitions

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks:



Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos face a Barcelona team that will be without star striker Robert Lewandowski. Widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, the 34-year-old Lewandowski leads La Liga with 20 goals, four more than his closest pursuers. But he strained his left hamstring in Sunday's shocking 1-0 loss to Almeria and will be out indefinitely. Barcelona does not have a proven backup for Lewandowski.

In addition, Barcelona have been vulnerable on the road this season. Both of the team's La Liga losses have come on the road. They club also fell at Old Trafford last week and lost to Inter Milan and Bayern Munich away from home in the Champions League group stage.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana enter the match knowing they handily beat Real Madrid less than seven weeks ago. On Jan. 15, Barcelona dominated Los Blancos, 3-1, in the final of the Supercopa. Barca got goals from Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri and didn't allow Real Madrid to score until the 93rd minute.

Barcelona features a disciplined backline, conceding just eight times in 23 La Liga games. In the 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, Barcelona controlled possession for 54% of the match and held Real's high-flying attack to just six shots on target.

How to make Barcelona vs. Real Madrid picks

Green has broken down the Copa del Rey match from every possible angle. He is picking Over on the goal total.

So who wins Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on Thursday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Barcelona vs. Real Madrid have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $900 for $100 bettors since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, and find out.