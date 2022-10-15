The stakes are high for the first edition of El Clasico 2022 when Real Madrid host Barcelona in a Spanish La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. The bitter rivals come into one of the biggest games on the world football calendar with identical 7-1-0 records, with Barcelona sitting atop La Liga's table with a significant edge in goal differential. Real Madrid are the reigning league champions, finishing 13 points ahead of second-place Barcelona last season. Real have won a record 35 La Liga titles, while Barcelona have 26, and this is the 250th competitive meeting between the teams. Real has a 100-52-97 edge, and the teams split the two meetings last season, with the road team winning each time. They also met in a Spanish SuperCopa semifinal match in January, with Real Madrid taking a 3-2 victory.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona spread: Real -0.5 (+120

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona over/under: 3.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona money line: Real +127, Barcelona +205, Draw +255

Real Madrid: They have scored in all 13 of their games in all competitions.

Barcelona: They have three or more goals in seven of 12 matches overall.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won five of the past six meetings in all competitions. They will have an extra day of rest off the midweek Champions League matchups after drawing with Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 on Tuesday. Barcelona faced a draining 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday, and Real have already advanced while La Blaugrana are in serious danger of missing the knockout round. Real's attack continues to run through the stellar midfield featuring Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and Karim Benzema is still a supreme finisher and has three goals in five matches.

Real also have a strong contingent of young players ready to grab the torch and run with it, led by 22-year-old Brazilian star Vinicius Junior. He has a team-high five goals, and 21-year-old Rodrygo and Federico Valverde, 24, have combined for six goals and three assists. Real Madrid went 13-5-1 with a plus-31 goal differential at Bernabeu last season and are 2-1-0 there so far in this campaign. Los Blancos average more than 19 shots per game, most in La Liga, while allowing an average of 10, and they have yielded 24 attempts on target, tied for third-fewest.

Why you should back Barcelona

La Blaugrana are intent on making a serious run at the title this season, and they certainly have the talent. It starts with newcomer Robert Lewandowski, who just happens to be one of the world's top strikers. He has a league-high nine goals to go with two assists, and Ousmane Dembele (two goals, two assists) is an excellent sidekick. They could be joined by 19-year-old Ansu Fati, who has two goals and three assists despite starting just once. Crafty veteran Sergio Busquets and Spanish phenoms Gavi and Pedri should provide the excitement -- and scoring chances -- in midfield.

Barcelona could take advantage of the expected absence of Real star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is recovering from a back injury. Backup Andriy Lunin has started just four games over the past two seasons. A big part of Barcelona's success so far has been the defensive effort. They have allowed just one league goal, and that came in the second game of the season. Marc-Andre ter Stegen leads the league in clean sheets (seven) and save percentage (95), of course, but the back line led by Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde has yielded a league-low 66 shots, with 20 on target (second).

