Champions League Matchday 6 features a crucial battle in the capital of Spain as Real Madrid welcome Borussia Monchengladbach with so much on the line. Neither team has clinched a spot in the round of 16, with Gladbach on eight points, with Shakhtar and Real Madrid tied with seven points. Even fourth-place Inter Milan are still alive with one game to go. Just a draw will be enough for Gladbach, while Real Madrid need a win, or a draw if Shakhtar lose to Inter. Shakhtar can still advance with a loss as long as Inter Milan and Shakhtar tie.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 9

: Wednesday, Dec. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Real Madrid -145; Draw +250; Monchengladbach +390 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Gotta hold serve at home here, but easier said than done. After that shock home loss to Shakhtar, anything is possible. Real is going to go for the win, and they will be boosted by their defensive performance against Sevilla last weekend. Expect Gladbach to sit back quite a bit, meaning Real will need to primarily look to break the lines for their chances. Neutralizing Denis Zakaria will be key.

Gladbach: They face some serious pressure against the competition's most successful club in history, but they won't look nervous. A strong, organized unit with a real system they know how to implement, Gladbach will get their chances. If Alassane Plea can hold up the ball well, put one away or set one up, they'll be well on their way to advancing and potentially knocking out Los Blancos.

Prediction

The German side goes on the road and picks up a huge result to advance, knocking out Zidane and company. Pick: Gladbach 2, Real Madrid 2