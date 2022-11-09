Real Madrid are back home and looking to get back on track Thursday when they host Cadiz in a Spanish La Liga match. Los Blancos (10-2-1) suffered their first loss of the season Monday, falling 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano, and have dropped two points behind league leader Barcelona in the La Liga table. They have one victory from their past four matches in all competitions, but that was a 5-1 thumping of Celtic in the Champions League. In addition to their 35th league title last year, they also are the reigning European champions. Cadiz (2-5-6) have lost once in their past eight matches after dropping five straight to start the season. The teams played to draws in both La Liga matchups last season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Madrid, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real as the -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100) in its latest Real Madrid vs. Cadiz odds. Cadiz are a +1700 underdog, a draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before you lock in any Cadiz vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to check out the La Liga predictions and best bets from proven soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He is 9-6 on his past 15 soccer picks in all competitions and has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Real Madrid vs. Cadiz match from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Cadiz vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Cadiz spread: Real Madrid -2.5 (+110)

Real Madrid vs. Cadiz over/under: 3.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Cadiz money line: Real Madrid -700, Cadiz +1700, Draw +650

RM: They are 12-2-0 in La Liga matches played on Thursday.

CAD: They are 3-5-29 all-time in matches played in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs. Cadiz picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Real Madrid



Los Blancos know they need a victory to go into the six-week World Cup break on a high note. They could be without star striker Karim Benzema, who has five goals in seven games but has been dealing with muscle fatigue and aims to be fit for France's World Cup opener. Rodrygo (four goals, four assists) and Vinicius Junior (six goals) can power the attack with aplomb, and Real certainly have no reason to fear the Cadiz offense.

Cadiz have scored just eight goals in their 13 matches – three of those away from home – and they have conceded 24. Los Blancos have scored 31 while yielding 13 and are 4-2-0 with a 14-6 goal advantage at home. Real will be eager to make up for the last meeting at the Bernabeu, when they overwhelmed Cadiz but failed to score. They had an astounding 36 shots, nine on target, while holding Cadiz to four, and zero on goal.

Why you should back Cadiz

Cadiz have been building some confidence during their recent strong run, and their defense has improved markedly. Their only loss in the past eight matches is a 5-1 setback to Vallecano, the same team that handed Real their first loss on Monday. Cadiz have allowed five goals over the other seven games during the run, after yielding 14 in the five losses to open the season. They have four clean sheets in the past eight games, after allowing two or more in four of the first five. They outshot Real 21-16 in their most recent meeting, at home back in May.

Los Blancos put just 30% of their shots on target in the two matchups last season. The Cadiz attack has been struggling, but six players have scored goals, led by Alex Fernandez with two. All eight of their goals have come in the past eight matches, and they knocked off Atletico Madrid 3-2 on Oct. 29. Fernandez had one of the goals in that game, and Theo Bongonda also scored before Ruben Sobrino won it nine minutes into second-half stoppage time.

How to make Cadiz vs. Real Madrid picks

Green has analyzed Thursday's Real Madrid vs. Cadiz match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides three confident best bets, including a strong plus-money play on one player to score a goal, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So who wins Real Madrid vs. Cadiz on Thursday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Cadiz vs. Real Madrid match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons.