The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Celtic @ Real Madrid
What to Know
Real Madrid and Celtic are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig last week. Celtic tied Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Real Madrid (ten points) leads Group F, while Celtic (two points) is last in the group.
regardless of the result, Real Madrid has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseThe match doesn't much matter for Celtic, who is guaranteed elimination.
How To Watch
- Who: Real Madrid vs. Celtic
- When: Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Santiago Bernabéu
- TV: Paramount+
- Odds: Real -500; Draw +550; Celtic +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
