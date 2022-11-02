The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Celtic @ Real Madrid

What to Know

Real Madrid and Celtic are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig last week. Celtic tied Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Real Madrid (ten points) leads Group F, while Celtic (two points) is last in the group.

regardless of the result, Real Madrid has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseThe match doesn't much matter for Celtic, who is guaranteed elimination.

How To Watch

Who: Real Madrid vs. Celtic

Real Madrid vs. Celtic When: Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real -500; Draw +550; Celtic +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Wednesday's broadcast schedule