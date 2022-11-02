RB Leipzig v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League
Getty Images

The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Celtic @ Real Madrid

What to Know

Real Madrid and Celtic are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig last week. Celtic tied Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Real Madrid (ten points) leads Group F, while Celtic (two points) is last in the group.

regardless of the result, Real Madrid has already clinched a spot in the knockout phaseThe match doesn't much matter for Celtic, who is guaranteed elimination.

How To Watch

  • Who: Real Madrid vs. Celtic
  • When: Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Santiago Bernabéu
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Odds: Real -500; Draw +550; Celtic +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Featured Game | Real Madrid vs. Celtic
Spread
Moneyline
Total
RMA
-1.5
-145
BET NOW
-410
BET NOW
o3.5
-105
BET NOW
CEL
+1.5
+115
BET NOW
+1000
BET NOW
u3.5
-125
BET NOW
DRAW
+500
BET NOW

Wednesday's broadcast schedule