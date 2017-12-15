Real Madrid vs. Gremio live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Club World Cup final on TV, stream online
The world title is on the line
Real Madrid aims to repeat as Club World Cup champions when they face South American kings Gremio on Saturday in the final. Los Blancos edged past Al Jazira in the semifinals, while the Brazilians beat Pachuca.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: Telemundo Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
For both, a trophy and the chance to call themselves the world's top club of 2017.
Prediction
Gremio has talent, especially up top with Luan, and can spring the surprise. But this is Real Madrid, and in the end, it's close but the Spanish club wins. Real Madrid 2, Gremio 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal-Newcastle preview
The Gunners are coming off a draw at West Ham
-
Chelsea vs. Southampton preview
The Blues are coming off a victory midweek
-
Manchester City-Tottenham preview
City can all but kick Tottenham out of any potential title race with a win
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club hits the road on Saturday
-
Pulisic picks up big U.S. Soccer award
This is not what you would call surprising
-
WATCH: Spurs score stunning goal
Aurier feels like a star after scoring a goal that will long be remembered
Add a Comment