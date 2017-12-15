Real Madrid vs. Gremio live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Club World Cup final on TV, stream online

Real Madrid aims to repeat as Club World Cup champions when they face South American kings Gremio on Saturday in the final. Los Blancos edged past Al Jazira in the semifinals, while the Brazilians beat Pachuca.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

For both, a trophy and the chance to call themselves the world's top club of 2017.

Prediction

Gremio has talent, especially up top with Luan, and can spring the surprise. But this is Real Madrid, and in the end, it's close but the Spanish club wins. Real Madrid 2, Gremio 1.