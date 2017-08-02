Real Madrid vs. MLS All-Stars live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the MLS All-Star Game on TV, stream online

Real Madrid plays its last preseason match in the United States on Wednesday when it faces the MLS All-Stars in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago. Here's how to watch and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Chicago

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

MLS All-Stars to win - 4/1

Draw - 7/2

Real Madrid to win -1/2

Prediction

The MLS boys pull off a big win against Los Blancos, who will be without Cristiano Ronaldo. MLS 4, Real Madrid 3.