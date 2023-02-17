Real Madrid can't afford to drop points Saturday when they visit Osasuna in a Spanish La Liga match. Real Madrid (15-3-3) won their 35th league title last season but sit in second place, eight points behind Barcelona, more than halfway through the season. Los Blancos come in off a 4-0 rout of Elche on Wednesday, after winning just once in their previous three games. Osasuna (8-6-7) are in their usual spot mid-table, sitting ninth after posting consecutive draws, most recently a scoreless stalemate with Valladolid on Sunday. The last meeting between these teams ended 1-1 at Bernabeu back in October.

OSA: Osasuna have allowed fewer than two goals in 16 of the 21 matches

RMA: Real Madrid have scored at least twice in 14 of their league matches

Los Blancos haven't lost to Osasuna since 2011, going 12-5-0 since then. They had 22 shots and 10 corners in the last meeting, and Karim Benzema missed a potential go-ahead penalty kick in the 79th minute. Benzema scored twice in the victory against Elche and has nine goals in his past 10 matches in all competitions. He has scored 11 goals in just 13 league matches. Marco Asensio and Luka Modric also scored against the basement side, and they have combined for seven goals and five assists in league play. Vinicius Junior scored the lone goal in the last meeting and has seven total.

Real also could get goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has an 81.1 save percentage, back from a thigh injury. Los Blancos should have little trouble controlling the match, as they have more than a 10% edge in average possession. They held the ball for 64% of the last matchup. Only five teams have scored fewer than Osasuna's 19 goals this season. The hosts will be without top scorer Ezequiel Avila (seven league goals) as he serves a booking suspension.

Los Rojillos have struggled to find victories, but they have been a dangerous team and will be more rested. They will have three more days off, and Real have a Champions League matchup with Liverpool on Tuesday to worry about. Osasuna have conceded three goals over their past six matches. Real put just four of their 22 shots on target in the last meeting, and Osasuna have allowed 72 on net, sixth-fewest in La Liga. Six of Osasuna's eight victories have come on their home pitch, and they are the only team without a home draw. They are plus-3 in goal differential at El Sadar.

Los Rojillos are conceding less than a goal per game, with only four La Liga teams allowing fewer than their 19 in 21 matches. They could have trouble scoring, but Abde Ezzalzouli will be back from his suspension. The 21-year-old Barcelona loanee should join an attack that can include Kike Garcia and Kike Barja, with Ante Budimir likely to lead the way. Garcia and Barja have three goals and an assist between them, with a combined eight starts.

