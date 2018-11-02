Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds
Here's what to know about this match, which is the first in league for Real Madrid after firing Julen Lopetegui
Real Madrid hosts Real Valladolid on Saturday in the Spanish capital for both teams' 11th match of the league campaign. For Real Madrid, it's the team's first league match since the firing of Julen Lopetegui.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 3
- Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid (-550) / Real Valladolid (+1300) / Draw (+600)
Storylines
Real Madrid: Real Madrid's interim manager Santiago Solari makes his La Liga coaching debut and is coming off an expected win over Melilla midweek in the Copa del Rey. Can he get this team to return to its winning ways in La Liga?
Valladolid: This team is in a surprising spot -- sixth place in the league. The club is above Real Madrid, Real Betis, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal and other important teams, opening the season 4-4-2. A win here will give them tremendous confidence, but a draw would also be welcomed.
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid prediction
Real Madrid dominates and positive vibes return in Solari's league debut.
Pick: Real Madrid -550
