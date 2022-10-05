Two teams at the top of their game will face off in a 2022 UEFA Champions League showdown as Real Madrid hosts Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday on Paramount+. The home team is firing on all cylinders right now, sitting in second place in the La Liga standings while also dominating Group F in Champions League play with six points from two matches. Meanwhile, Shakhtar have surprised everyone so far this season, topping the Ukrainian Premier League table while also tallying a win and a draw in Champions League play thus far. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Madrid as the -600 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Shakhtar as the +1500 underdog. A draw is priced at +650, and the over/under for goals is set at 3.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk date: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 37-20-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -105 payout. The expert knows that Madrid is the heavy favorite in this match given that it is being played on their home pitch and that they have outscored their opponents 5-0 through the first two games. However, the Ukrainian side shouldn't be underestimated, given they have outscored their opponents 5-2 through their first two Champions League matches and have only lost one of their last seven matches across all competition.

The expert believes that Shakhtar's knowledge that they are the underdog makes them a more formidable opponent and encourages them to play a more aggressive game.

"They know that the world expects them to get smashed by the Real Madrid side, so they're going to play their style, and just go for goals time and time again," Eimer told SportsLine. "I don't believe they have the form to pull off the victory here, but they are going to have fun and play quick and aggressive ball for all 90 minutes here."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.