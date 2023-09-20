Real Madrid will return to the UEFA Champions League against Union Berlin on Wednesday on Paramount+. Los Blancos were eliminated from Champions League last year by Manchester City, but they enter Wednesday's match full of confidence after starting off their 2023 La Liga campaign with a perfect 5-0-0 record. They host a Union Berlin side that has dropped their last two consecutive Bundesliga matches prior to traveling to the Bernabeu. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin odds list Madrid as the -260 favorites (risk $260 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Union Berlin as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and take half-off an annual plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free. Sign up here now.

How to watch Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin date: Wednesday, Sept. 20

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin live stream: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

UEFA Champions League picks for Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin, Green is picking Madrid with a -1.25 handicap for a -135 payout. Madrid are well balanced with Jude Bellingham coming over from Borussia Dortmund to fill in the void left by Karim Benzema. Plus, striker Joselu has scored in his last two appearances since joining Los Blancos on loan from Espanyol.

The expert acknowledges that Berlin added formidable talent their roster in the offseason, but they still don't have the same presence and explosiveness that the Spanish side possesses.

"Die Eisernen have lost their last two Bundesliga matches, which does not bode well for a trip to the Spanish capital to face one of the world's greatest teams," Green told SportsLine. "As such, Real Madrid should win this one comfortably." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.