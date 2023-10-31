More years of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid are on the horizon as the Brazillian forward has extended his contract until 2027 with Los Blancos. Also adding a €1 billion release clause, Madrid have ensured that the 23-year-old will be a member of the side for years to come. With three goals and two assists in all competitions this season, Vini Jr. has struggled for fitness but now recovered from his hamstring injury, he has been a leader in the attack.

"Hola Madridistas! I'm really happy to have renewed my contract, it's a dream for me," Vinicius said in a statement. "I hope I can stay here for many more years, scoring lots of goals and winning lots of titles. Thanks a lot for the affection as always, Hala Madrid!"

This extension comes after an El Clasico that while Real Madrid won, there were reports of racial abuse being aimed at Vinicius Junior. It is one instance in a long line of racial incidents directed at him during his time in Spain but now these have begun to reach the point of legal proceedings. Earlier this month he even had to give evidence in an ongoing trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him last season.

Despite his age, Vini Jr. is now in the midst of his sixth season with the club after moving from Flamengo and has grown as an attacking force. Now without Karim Benzema next to him, he gets to link up with fellow countryman Rodrygo in attack while both enjoy the support provided by Jude Bellingham. With the extension, Madrid continues to have one of the best young cores of talent in the world.

Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are only 20, Rodrygo is 22 while Vini Jr and Aurelien Tcchouameni are 23. Even Arda Gueler who is waiting his debut with an injury of his on is only 18 as reloading with youth is how Real Madrid continues to stay at the top of the game year after year.