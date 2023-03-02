Real Sociedad attempt to break out of a slump when they host Cadiz in a 2022-23 Spanish La Liga contest on Friday. Real Sociedad (13-4-6) have followed their second five-game winning streak of the season with a five-game stretch during which they have recorded just one victory. The White and Blues are coming off their second loss during that span, a 1-0 setback at Valencia last Saturday. Cadiz (6-7-10) edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 last time out for their third win in five matches.

Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz money line: White and Blues -205, Yellow Submarine +650, Draw +290

Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz spread: White and Blues -1.5 (+150)

RS: The White and Blues have been shut out in four of their last six matches across all competitions

CAD: The Yellow Submarine have scored nine goals over nine La Liga contests after recording 10 over three consecutive friendlies in December

Why you should back Real Sociedad

A meeting with the Yellow Submarine could be just what the White and Blues need to get back on track. Real Sociedad have won their last five La Liga matches against Cadiz, including a 1-0 triumph in the 2022-23 season opener for both sides. Winger Takefusa Kubo, who is third on the team with four goals and also has notched three assists, netted the lone tally of the match in the 24th minute.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth is the leading scorer for the White and Blues as he is tied for sixth in La Liga with nine goals. Real Sociedad also has one of the league's top setup men in Mikel Merino, who shares the lead with seven assists in 19 matches. The 26-year-old midfielder registered the same amount of assists in 96 contests over the previous three seasons.

Why you should back Cadiz

The Yellow Submarine have had difficulty scoring this season as they've produced only 18 goals, more than only two La Liga sides, in 23 matches and been shut out 10 times. But the club has come up with some strong defensive performances of late, allowing more than one goal in only six of its last 18 contests after being outscored 14-0 during its season-opening five-game losing streak. Cadiz have posted a clean sheet in each of their last four victories, including their home triumph over Rayo Vallecano last Saturday.

Sergi Guardiola netted the lone tally in that win, giving him a goal in each of his last two outings after coming up empty in his debut with the Yellow Submarine on Feb. 3. The 31-year-old forward is on loan from Real Valladolid, with whom he failed to score in 14 matches this season. Midfielder Alex Fernandez is the top scorer on Cadiz's current roster with three goals while Guardiola is tied for second with winger Theo Bongonda and midfielder Gonzalo Escalante, who converted in back-to-back contests early last month.

