Plenty is on the line as Real Sociedad and Manchester United meet on Thursday on Europa League Matchday 6. Both teams battle to win Group E, which means a bye into the round of 16 and avoiding a team that dropped down from Champions League in the round of 32. The Red Devils lost to the Spanish side at Old Trafford in the opener. Real Sociedad have a three-point lead and the head-to-head advantage at the moment with their 1-0 win on Sept. 8.

Manchester United are on quite an unbeaten run as they haven't lost in eight consecutive matches while Real Sociedad look to turn their form around after losing consecutive La Liga matches to Valladolid and Real Betis.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Nov 3 | Time : 1:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov 3 | : 1:45 p.m. ET Location : Reale Arena -- Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain

: Reale Arena -- Donostia-San Sebastian, TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Real Sociedad +235; Draw +245; Manchester United +114 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Sociedad: Real Sociedad will have to overcome an injury crisis to win the group. After being called up for the World Cup, Japan's Takefusa Kubo will miss out due to a shoulder injury. Aihen Munoz and Alex Sola will miss the match on each defensive flank while long-term injuries to Umar Sadiq and Mikel Oyarzabal will see them miss the match as well.

Manchester United: After picking up an injury, Antony could return for this match but he's more likely to feature during the weekend. Anthony Martial is also in individual training but will need to return to team training before he has a chance of featuring for the first team especially after picking up multiple injuries during the season. Jadon Sancho will be a game-time decision with a fever while Victor Lindelof will be back with the squad.

Prediction

Manchester United will keep the good times rolling as they both win the match and the group in the process behind a strong Marcus Rashford performance. Pick: Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 2