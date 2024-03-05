The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues with the second leg between PSG and Real Sociedad on Tuesday on Paramount+. PSG, who are in first place in Ligue 1, won the first leg of the matchup 2-0 in Paris thanks to goals from Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappe and have won five of their last seven matches across all competition. They visit a Real Sociedad side that is looking to turn their fortunes around after losing four of their last five overall. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Sociedad vs. PSG odds list the home team as the +155 favorite (risk $10 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSG vs. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad vs. PSG date: Tuesday, Mar. 5

Real Sociedad vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Real Sociedad vs. PSG, Sutton is picking PSG to draw no bet for a -105 payout. The expert reminds us that PSG have been booted from the knockout stage in each of their last two seasons, so he expects them to be aggressive on Tuesday, especially since they will be on the road.



One thing PSG have going for them is that Real Sociedad have struggled mightily on home soil, going winless in their last seven home games. They were also held without a shot on target in the reverse fixture.

"I expect the Parisians will press for a goal to build a more comfortable lead, allowing Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to use their pace down the flanks, creating more opportunities for corner kicks and scoring opportunities," Sutton told SportsLine.

