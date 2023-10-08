Paris Saint-Germain are winless in two games across all competitions and the French champions travel to Brittany to face Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Luis Enrique's visitors drew 0-0 away at Clermont Foot 63 in Le Championnat last weekend before a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Bruno Genesio's side beat FC Nantes last weekend but lost out to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League in on Thursday. Rennes have won their last two against PSG without even conceding a goal and there is just one point between the two coming into this one.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 8 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France

Roazhon Park -- Rennes, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

beIN Sports | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Rennes +230; Draw: +270; PSG +105

Team news

Rennes: Enzo Le Fee is struggling with a shoulder injury although Martin Terrier made his comeback after almost a year out away at Villarreal in midweek but missed a late penalty. Genesio will hope to be able to start Terrier sooner rather than later although Arnaud Kalimuendo will be keen to haunt his former club in this one.



Potential Rennes XI: Mandanda; Assignon, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matic; Blas, Doue, Salah; Yildirim.



PSG: Goncalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani could drop out of the starting XI after the St James' Park debacle which saw PSG lose for the second time this season. Marco Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes are all still expected to be out through injury with Kimpembe and Mendes possibly out until the end of the year while Lee Kang In is on international duty with South Korea.



Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Barcola; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Prediction

Rennes have been very difficult opponents for PSG in recent years and that could continue here with. Luis Enrique's men starting to be under pressure post-Newcastle. Expect goals and possibly for this one to end all square so that the hosts remain unbeaten against the visitors who would go into the international break without a win in three. Pick: Rennes 2, PSG 2.