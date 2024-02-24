River Plate vs. Boca Juniors is back on the meu this weekend when these two great rivals meet in the Copa de la Liga Profesional. El Superclasico is one of the fiercest rivalries in soccer and these two Buenos Aires powerhouses have been brought back together by one of Argentina's main domestic cup competitions. River are unbeaten in eight and without defeat since December while Boca's loss to Lanus was their first since November. Before that, they were unbeaten in six and kept three straight clean sheets during that run of form. However, River won both Superclasicos in 2023 without even conceding a goal.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 25 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: River -118; Draw +220; Boca +280

Team news

River: River boss Martin Demichelis who played for Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be without a few keys names for this one. Miguel Borja, Matias Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini, Pity Martinez and Santiago Simon are all expected to miss out.

Potential River XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Colidio.

Boca: Boca Juniors will also be missing important names including ex-Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo. The 33-year-old has been injured since November while Pol Fernandez will also be missing due to an ankle problem.

Potential Boca XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Miguel Merentiel.

Prediction

Absentees could balance this one out a bit but expect River to continue their dominance over Boca of late. Pick: River 2, Boca 1.