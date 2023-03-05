Juventus has won its last four Italian Serie A matches. Juve will try to keep their momentum going on Paramount+ on Sunday when they take on Roma for the second time this season. The two sides drew even when they last met in August, as a Tammy Abraham goal in the 69th minute preserved a 1-1 tie. You can see what happens in their next meeting when you stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Roma vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +185 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Juventus

Roma vs. Juventus date: Sunday, March 5

Roma vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Juventus draw no bet at -105 odds. This means that he is picking Juventus to win, but if the match ends in a tie, the result is a push. Right now, Juventus looks like a freight train rumbling down the tracks, while Roma has been struggling to find consistency. Juve is undefeated in his last seven matches across all competitions and played to a cumulative score of 15-3 in those games.

Juventus attacker Angel Di Maria is just a game removed from netting a hat trick on February 23 against Nantes in UEFA Europa League play and has another goal and an assist in his last three starts. Meanwhile, Roma keeper Rui Patricio has just a 64% save percentage in his last eight starts across all matches. His form could be problematic against Juventus, who has the fourth-highest shots on target per 90 minutes in the league this season (4.62).

"Jose Mourinho will be absent from Roma's sideline after being banned for two games during a shocking 2-1 defeat against Cremonese," Sutton told SportsLine. "Juventus, meanwhile, have won four straight league games, scoring two or more goals in three of those four fixtures." Stream the game here.

