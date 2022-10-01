It was an emotional afternoon at San Siro for AS Roma fans who saw the Giallorossi win 2-1 against Inter Milan. While Jose Mourinho can celebrate a very solid start to the season for his Roma side who have now taken 16 points after eight games, Inter Milan are now entering a deep crisis. Simone Inzaghi needed a win but Saturday's loss marked their fourth defeat in eight matches. With only 12 total points, Inter are now eight points behind Napoli, the current Serie A leaders.

Is this the end for Inzaghi?

There's no sugar coating this result for Milan. Despite what was actually quite a decent start to the match, going up 1-0 through Federico Dimarco at the half hour mark, Paulo Dybala scored the equalizer late in the first half, Chris Smalling scored the winner in the second and Inter are now in a difficult situation and it doesn't get any easy as they will face FC Barcelona at San Siro in a crucial match for their UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday (check out that match and all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Given the schedule, it's unlikely that the club will decide to change the coach in the coming days, but Inzaghi's position at the club should not be considered safe anymore. Despite a new contract signed in the summer for two more years until 2024, it's clear that the whole environment is not going in the same direction. While the fans have already lost trust in the manager weeks ago, the club decided to publicly defend him until now. It remains to be seen if that will continue.

Key players such as Nicolò Barella and Milan Skriniar are underperforming as is the whole defense considering that Inter Milan already conceded 13 goals in eight matches. Romelu Lukaku was basically injured for the whole beginning of the season and Lautaro Martinez has only scored 3 goals up to now in the domestic competition. The question is if all these three parties (club, fans and squd) can find a way to turn this situation around with the same manager. Week after week it's becoming more clear that it will be unlikely and we are entering the last phase of the Inzaghi era at Inter, though it's a phase that, as it often happens in soccer, can last days, weeks or even months.