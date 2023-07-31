Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is one step away from joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi side Al-Nassr. After playing for Bayern Munich for only one season, the Senegalese player is now set to play in the Saudi league, after the German team agreed to terms last week to let the player start a new chapter in his career.

Mane spoke on Monday to Sky Germany and said: "Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future."

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Mane is now set to undergo medicals with his new club and join Al-Nassr in the coming days, as expected. Bayern Munich signed Mane in the summer 2022 from Liverpool and made him the natural replacement of Robert Lewandowski, who joined FC Barcelona in the same summer transfer window.

Despite scoring twelve goals in 38 games, and winning the 2022-23 Bundesliga and German Super Cup, Mane was excluded from the roster of the German giants after a fight with his teammate Leroy Sane after a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal loss to Manchester City in the first leg. The new coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, decided with the club to exclude him temporarily from the roster, before reintegrate him before the end of the same season.

Mane will now join world star Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr alongside other summer signings such as Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana.