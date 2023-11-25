Serie A is back in action across Paramount+. CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Salernitana

Current Records: Lazio 5-2-5, Salernitana 0-5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Salernitana at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Arechi. Lazio's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Lazio's last match last Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Lazio and Roma ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Salernitana has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They played to a draw too, finishing 2-2 against Sassuolo. Both of Sassuolo's goals came from Kristian Thorstvedt, while Salernitana's came from Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi and Boulaye Dia.

The draws set Lazio's record at 5-2-5 and Salernitana's at 0-5-7.

Lazio was able to grind out a solid win over Salernitana when the teams last played back in February, winning 2-0. Does Lazio have another victory up their sleeve, or will Salernitana turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Lazio is a solid favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -131 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Salernitana.