Two teams at the bottom of the Italian Serie A table will duke it out when Salernitana hosts Sassuolo on Friday. Salernitana have won just two games this season and sit at the bottom of the Serie A table with 14 points. Sassuolo sit just above them in the standings, but need points to clear the relegation zone, and they have a win and a draw in their last three league matches.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salerno is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Salernitana vs. Sassuolo odds list Sassuolo as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Salernitana

Salernitana vs. Sassuolo date: Friday, April 5

Salernitana vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Sassuolo vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Salernitana vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +105 payout. In addition to scoring the second-fewest goals in Serie A at 23, the expert notes that Salernitana has also been clean-sheeted in each of their last two home games. Sassuolo haven't faired much better, scoring just 34 goals in 30 league matches and being held scoreless in their last two games on the road.



The Under has also hit in each of Sassuolo's last four Serie A matches, and Sutton believes the visitors will turn up their defensive efforts since a win could help them in the standings.

"Sassuolo have a fighting chance to get out of the relegation zone with just three points separating them from Verona, who's currently in 15th place," Sutton told SportsLine. "With that being said, I expect Sassuolo to come out with a strong defensive game plan against a Salernitana side that has struggled to score goals all season long."

