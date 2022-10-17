There has been a goal scored within the first 33 minutes of Roma's last 11 Italian Serie A road matches, a trend that will be put to the test when the club faces Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Roma has won consecutive Serie A matches after losing two league matches in September. Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic will face a tough task in his second match as the newly appointed manager, as Roma have only lost once in their last eight matches against Sampdoria, winning five of those contests. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Roma vs. Sampdoria odds list Roma as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria as the +430 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Sampdoria vs. Roma

Sampdoria vs. Roma date: Monday, October 17

Sampdoria vs. Roma time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Sampdoria

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 132-102-1 on his soccer picks this year, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Sampdoria vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Roma to win on the money line at -140 odds. Sampdoria are at the bottom of the Italian Serie A table for a reason, as they have failed to win a match in league play this season. Roma have won three of the last five fixtures between these teams and have only lost once in their last eight head-to-head meetings. Sampdoria have struggled to find the back of the net, getting shut out in three of their last five games at home during league play.

The club is having to adjust to a manager as well, giving Roma another advantage in Monday's contest. The Blucerchiati have failed to pick up a win in their first nine matches of the season for the first time since 1972-73, making them a team to avoid right now. Roma, meanwhile, have been able to get back on track after a poor month of September, winning their last two league matches.

