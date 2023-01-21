Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Sampdoria

Current Records: Udinese 6-7-5; Sampdoria 2-3-13

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris

Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris TV: Paramount+

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

What to Know

Udinese are favored to win for the first time this season. Udinese will head out on the road to face off against Sampdoria on Sunday at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Despite trouble winning, Udinese have kept their last 11 contests to within a goal, so Sampdoria should be prepared for a fight.

Udinese were first on the board, but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Bologna on Sunday. The Little Zebras were close but no cigar as they fell 2-1 to the Greyhounds. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Udinese, who haven't won a game since October 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria and Empoli were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Monday, but Sampdoria were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. The Blue-Circled fell just short of the Blues by a score of 1-0. Empoli must've come into this game with a vengeance since they lost the last time they played Sampdoria back in February of 2022.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

Odds

Udinese are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +110 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.