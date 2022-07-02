CR Flamengo RJ will continue its Brazilian Serie A season against Santos FC for a Saturday showdown on Paramount+. Flamengo is on an upswing since firing manager Paulo Sousa and enters Saturday's match after a 3-0 league win over America-MG and a 1-0 win over Deportes Tolima in the first leg of the Libertadores Round of 16. Meanwhile, Santos is battling for a win after securing just one victory in its last eight across all competition and drawing in five of its last six league matches. With both clubs fighting to get into the win column in league play before continuing tournament play next week, this promises to be a very exciting matchup. You can see what happens when you stream all the action on Paramount+ here.

Kickoff from Estádio Urbano Caldeira in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Santos vs. Flamengo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the +150 favorite (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line. Santos is the +175 underdog, while a draw is priced at +200. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Santos vs. Flamengo

Santos vs. Flamengo date: Saturday, July 2

Santos vs. Flamengo time: 6 p.m. ET

Santos vs. Flamengo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Santos vs. Flamengo

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Santos vs. Flamengo, Eimer is picking both teams to score at a -110 payout. The expert notes that this game falls in a scenario where managers on both sides would normally want to sit their starters with big tournament games coming up next week. But with both sides looking to gain some ground on the Brazilian Serie A table, both starting lineups should be strong.

The experts points out that Santos is very good at playing at their opponents' level, which is a big reason why so many of their matches end in draws. Flamengo is trying to get back to the dominant level it was at last season and is scoring more goals, which means Santos will likely match that effort.

"Santos will play dominant teams like Atletico Mineiro and manage a draw, then play a much weaker team like Ceara and draw against them the next week," Eimer told SportsLine. "With 18 goals and 13 goals conceded so far this season, BTTS Yes has become the norm for this team and they'll be looking to break into the top six with a win this week." Watch the match online here.

