Italian Serie A teams on opposite sides of the table square off this weekend as Sassuolo hosts Atalanta this Saturday on Paramount+. The visitors sit in fourth on the Serie A table and are unbeaten in their last five league games, but they will have some extra motivation after being beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals round this week. Meanwhile, Sassuolo sit in 16th on the league table but should be confident on Matchday 21 after an impressive 5-2 win against AC Milan last weekend. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week..

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Sassuolo vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the -109 favorites (risk $109 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +270 underdogs. A draw is also priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Sassuolo

Sassuolo vs. Atalanta date: Saturday, February 4

Sassuolo vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Sassuolo vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Sassuolo vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking both teams to score and no draw for a +128 payout (risk $100 to win $128). The expert notes that Sassuolo have recorded just one draw and shutout in their last seven league games at home. Atalanta have been finding the back of the net with ease, tallying 17 goals over their last five domestic matches, but have also conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight.

"I'm expecting to see our fair share of goals in this match, but the juice is too high for me to play the Over 2.5 (-175) or BTTS (-175)," Sutton told SportsLine. "Therefore, I'm backing both teams to score and no draw at +128." Stream the game here.

