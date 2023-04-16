Sassuolo will hope to trip up Juventus on Sunday on Paramount+. Juve bounced back from a loss in its last Italian Serie A game with a Europa League win against Sporting CP on Thursday, but could be in a lookahead spot with another Europa League fixture on the horizon, followed by a Serie A match against Napoli next Sunday. Sassuolo has only won two of the 20 total league meetings between the two sides, but is 6-2-2 in its last 10 Serie A matches overall. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy is set for noon on Sunday. The latest Juventus vs. Sassuolo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Juventus vs. Sassuolo date: Sunday, April 16

Juventus vs. Sassuolo time: Noon ET

Brandt Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is backing Juventus on the money line at +100 odds. Negative results have been few and far between for Juventus, which has proven to be as motivated as any Serie A side this season. Juve has fourth-highest shots on target per 90 minutes among all Serie A clubs this season (4.59).

Meanwhile, Sassuolo opponents have combined to have the seventh-most expected goals against the Neroverdi this season (37.8). Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has played limited minutes over his last four club matches as has carried an ankle injury, but he scored twice in his team's previous win versus Sassuolo. He will be a threat to find the back of the net once again on Sunday, which should push Juve ahead for an eighth league win over its last 10 matches.

"Juventus' next opponent following Sassuolo is Napoli, who hold a commanding lead at the top of the Serie A standings," Sutton told SportsLine. "Juventus know this could be their best shot at closing the gap, and I expect Max Allegri's men to claim the win and all three points on the road."

