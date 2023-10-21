Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Sassuolo

Current Records: Lazio 3-1-4, Sassuolo 3-1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Sassuolo will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Sassuolo's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Friday, neither Sassuolo nor Lecce could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sassuolo's goal came from Domenico Berardi at minute 22, while Lecce's was scored by Nikola Krstovic in the 48th.

Meanwhile, Lazio and Atalanta combined for eight shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Lazio won by a goal and slipped past Atalanta 3-2.

Sassuolo's record is now 3-1-4. Lazio's win last Sunday bumped their record up to 3-1-4.

Sassuolo came up short against Lazio in their previous matchup back in May, falling 2-0. Will Sassuolo have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Lazio is a slight favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +152 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lazio has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Sassuolo.