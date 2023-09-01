Serie A returns to action on Friday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Sassuolo

Current Records: Verona 2-0-0, Sassuolo 0-0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Città del Tricolore

Stadio Città del Tricolore TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Verona will head out on the road to face off against Sassuolo at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Città del Tricolore. Unlike the Mastiffs, the Black and Greens will be limping in after taking a loss.

Even though Verona hasn't done well against Roma recently (they were 1-2-6 over their last nine matchups), they didn't let that get in the way on Saturday. Verona skirted past Roma 2-1. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Mastiffs.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo didn't get the result they wanted in their first game with Napoli on Sunday. Sassuolo might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 2-0 to Napoli, which was the same score (and result) they got last week. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for the Black and Greens: they've now lost four straight matchups with the Little Donkeys.

Verona is expected to lose their third matchup, which is bad news given the team's subpar 2-6-18 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,440.69. On the other hand, Sassuolo will play as the favorite, and the team was 6-5-5 as such last season.

Verona came out on top in a nail-biter against Sassuolo in their previous matchup back in April, sneaking past 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mastiffs since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sassuolo is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +102 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Sassuolo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Verona.