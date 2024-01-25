It's a battle for first place in Group F as Saudi Arabia and Thailand will clash in Qatar on Thursday in AFC Asian Cup action. Led by a balanced attack, Saudi Arabia have been able to defeat Oman and Kyrgyzstan comfortably but Thailand have yet to allow a goal in the tournament which could point to this match being a low-scoring affair.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Jan. 25 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 25 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Saudi Arabia -160; Draw +275; Thailand +490

Storylines

Saudi Arabia: This is a weird clash as depending on how South Korea's match goes, the present for winning this group could be a date with Jurgen Klinsmann's side but it is always better to win the group to end up on the opposite side of the bracket as Japan and Iran instead of facing some of the tournament favorites before the final. Saudi Arabia have never lost a match to Thailand and they won't want to start now.

Thailand: It will be tough sledding for Thailand but if they can avoid a heavy loss, that should be enough to make the last 16 which is quite an accomplishment. Leaning on a stout defense, they will be prepared for this match but even that may not be enough to come away with a victory.

Prediction

Saudi Arabia will win the group with a victory to avoid Japan but it will be quite a close affair. Pick: Saudi Arabia 1, Thailand 0