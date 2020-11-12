Scotland will play in their first men's international tournament for a generation next summer after Steve Clarke's side beat Serbia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place at Euro 2020.

Not since the 1998 World Cup have the Scots played at a major tournament but their 23 year exile from the top tier of international football was ended when David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot kick to secure a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Scotland came within a few moments of winning qualification in normal time before Luka Jovic brought the hosts level at Belgrade's Red Star Stadium. The Real Madrid forward rose highest to flick home Filip Mladenovic's corner in the 90th minute, cancelling out Ryan Christie's goal early in the first half.

The drama continued into the shoot-out, where every one of the first nine penalty takers converted from the spot. It fell to Derby County goalkeeper Marshall to book Scotland's passage to next summer's tournament, diving to his left to parry Mitrovic's effort.

"It was never going to be easy," said Marshall. "The first hour of the game we were completely dominant but the second goal wasn't coming. I'm lost for words.

"I don't know how we did it, we deserved it." As his team-mates celebrated victory he joked "I don't even want to be here" before swiftly departing to join the scrum of Scottish internationals.

Scotland will play in Group D and will play their first tournament game since June 23, 1998 on June 14, 2021 when they welcome the Czech Republic to Hampden Park, Glasgow. They will resume the oldest rivalry in international football when they face England at Wembley before wrapping up their group stage campaign on home soil once more against Croatia.