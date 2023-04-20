Sevilla FC and Manchester United will square off for a second time in a 2023 Europa League match on Thursday on Paramount+. The Red Devils are still in top form in league play, but hobble into the second leg of this competition dealing with injuries. Sevilla, which rallied to tie United 2-2 in the first leg, are on an upswing and undefeated in their last four matches across all competition. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer games per year.

Kickoff from Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Sevilla vs. Manchester United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Manchester United as the +100 (bet $100 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sevilla as the +245 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Manchester Utd. vs. Sevilla

Sevilla vs. Manchester Utd. date: Thursday, April 20

Sevilla vs. Manchester Utd. time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Manchester Utd. vs. Sevilla

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 77-81-3 with his soccer picks, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Green is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. The expert acknowledges that United outclassed Sevilla in the first 60 minutes at Old Trafford last week, but quickly came undone once Raphael Varane left with an injury. The English side is contending with multiple injuries on defense, which can open up the door for the Spanish side.

Sevilla has also been on an upswing since Luis Mendilibar took over as manager, and what they lack on the back end they make up for with offensive firepower.

"Despite a porous defense, Sevilla still boast a great deal of quality in attack, including Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos, Suso, Rafa Mir, Érik Lamela and Papu Gómez, so they should be able to exploit United's defensive frailties, resulting in another entertaining game," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

