Shaka Hislop is recovering after his on air collapse ahead of Sunday's Real Madrid vs. Milan friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The 54-year-old former Trinidad and Tobago international regained consciousness after falling face first during a pre-game ESPN segment.

Hislop's colleague and presenter Dan Thomas quickly called for medical attention and ESPN immediately cut to commercials.

California temperatures were around 86F although it has not been detailed whether the heat played a part in Hislop's fall.

"My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it is good news," said Thomas in an update at half time. "He is conscious. He is talking. I think he is a little embarrassed about it all. He has apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

"Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live."

London-born Hislop is a popular former West Ham United, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and FC Dallas shot stopper.

Now a well-respected soccer pundit, he also represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally. including at the FIFA 2006 World Cup.

Real fought back from 2-0 down to beat Milan in the game and Jude Bellingham made his debut after his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.