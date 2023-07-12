UEFA Champions League qualifying action kicks off this week and two small clubs with big dreams will go head-to-head as Slovan Bratislava takes on FC Swift Hesperange on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Slovakian club won its fifth title last season and also made it to the knockout phase of the UEFA Europa Conference League. FC Swift Hesperange is a Luxembourg club that won their nation's title last season. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia, is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bratislava as the -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Swift Hesperange listed as the +900 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange

Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange date: Wednesday, July 12

Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange time: 2:30 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League qualfier picks for Swift Hesperange vs. Bratislava

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League qualifier picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

For Slovan Bratislava vs. FC Swift Hesperange, Green is banking on Bratislava to lean on their continental experience to win on the 90-minute moneyline. Both teams won their respective leagues last season, but this is much more familiar territory for Slovan Bratislava, who have been champions of Slovakia the last five years and are coming off winning their group in the UECL.

"Slovan Bratislava should make short work of Swift Hesperange when the teams meet for a Champions League qualifying game at Tehelné Pole on Wednesday. Vladimír Weiss' men won a fourth consecutive Slovak Super Liga title after finishing two points clear of Dunajská Streda last season. They dominate their domestic league in Slovakia," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

