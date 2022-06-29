What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Raphinha and Chelsea are negotiating on personal terms, while the club has already reached an agreement with Leeds United. Renato Sanches is getting closer to Paris Saint Germain, while Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic will undergo a medical with Fiorentina next week.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Raphinha negotiating personal terms with Chelsea

While Chelsea and Leeds United have already reached an agreement for the transfer of Raphinha for around £60 million, the club is now talking with the agents of the player and proposed a contract until 2027. Raphinha has already had an agreement on personal terms with FC Barcelona for months, but the club couldn't agree to a fee with Leeds as of now, despite Spanish journalist Gerard Romero suggesting that Barcelona are still in the race to sign him and can potentially hijack the deal. It's now time for the agent of the player, former Barcelona and Chelsea player Deco, to reach a final agreement with the English club but surprises don't have to be ruled out with different clubs involved.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

PSG close in on Renato Sanches

Paris Saint Germain are getting closer to signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and new contacts are scheduled for the next hours as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. Sanches already had an agreement on personal terms with AC Milan, but things slowed down after the change of ownership of the Italian club. With Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier joining PSG (though the latter has still not technically been announced), Sanches became their number one target for the midfield and a priority for the new cycle.

Luka Jovic set to sign with Fiorentina

Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic, is set to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan, according to Di Marzio. The former Eintracht Frankfurt player moved to the Spanish club in the summer 2019 for around €70 million and has had a disappointing experience at Real where he's only scored three goals since then in all competitions. He also moved back for a six month loan to Eintracht in 2021, and then only played 15 matches in the whole season 2021/22 under coach Ancelotti. He will move to Serie A on loan and Fiorentina are ready to pay part of his salary to make the deal happen.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Chelsea show interest in Koulibaly

Chelsea are definitely looking to sign a center back in the coming weeks and Serie A is the place they are searching for one. After showing interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, the English club is now exploring the option of signing Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Di Marzio. The defender has a contract that expires in the summer 2023. At the same time, Chelsea have asked information about Milan Skriniar, although he is now close to joining PSG from Inter Milan.

Tottenham in talks to sign Richarlison

While Raphinha is heading to Chelsea, Tottenham are now moving on to talks to sign Everton striker Richarlison. Negotiations are on with both club and player side and this might be a crucial week regarding his future. As Fabrizio Romano reported, Tottenham's Harry Winks might be included in the deal between clubs.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.