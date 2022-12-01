Portugal meet South Korea at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday with Fernando Santos' men already into the FIFA 2022 World Cup knockout phase. The Taegeuk Warriors need a win to advance and even that might not be enough if Ghana avoid defeat against Uruguay. Tempers boiled over at the end of the 3-2 loss to the Black Stars with head coach Paulo Bento sent off.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Dec. 2 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 2 | 10:00 a.m. ET Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: South Korea +350; Draw: +300; Portugal -143 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

South Korea: Hwang Hee Chan has been unavailable with a hamstring problem so far in Qatar and that is unlikely to change in time for this one. Son Heung Min is in line for his 107th international appearance while Kim Min Jae should also start at the back. Cho Gue Sung scored twice against Ghana and should lead the line once more with Kwon Chang Hoon and Hwang In Beom also expected to be in the XI.

Portugal: Nuno Mendes' World Cup is over after he got injured against Uruguay while Danilo is also out with a rib issue and Otavio is doubtful after missing the Uruguay clash. Raphael Guerreiro should continue at left back, but the side should remain more or less unchanged. Bruno Fernandes should be in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix again with Rafa Leao to come in off the bench. CR7 remains in pursuit of Eusebio's Portuguese World Cup record after being denied his claim to the opener against Uruguay.

Prediction

This one should be close as South Korea need to win while Portugal are in no hurry having already qualified. Assuming Santos' starting XI does not change too much, the Koreans are unlikely to get the win that they need. Pick: South Korea 1, Portugal 1