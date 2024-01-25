Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has seen a judge in his homeland propose that his kiss involving La Roja captain Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup win should go to trial.

Disgraced former Spanish supremo Rubiales grabbed Hermoso and forcefully kissed her in the aftermath of Spain's triumph in Sydney last year with the player later declaring the act "not consensual."

Rubiales denied Hermoso's statement but a Spanish judge has now found there to be enough evidence for the matter to go to trial with the kiss in question described as "not consensual and a unilateral and surprising initiative."

Spanish soccer executives have also been involved in the dispute with Jorge Vilda, Ruben Rivera and Albert Luque, now accused of pressuring Hermoso to publicly call the kiss consensual which the Madrid judge considers enough for all three to also stand trial.

There is now a 10-day period for a formal trial request to be made before court and Spain's all-time women's top scorer Hermoso has already testified on the matter to which she described it as "unexpected and at no time consensual."

Hermoso also claimed that a statement published shortly after the final which was attributed to her was obtained after Spanish Federation officials applied pressure following the victory over England in Australia last August.

Rubiales maintained his "consensual" argument but was forced to resign as Spanish Federation president after a very public controversy that ignited a global debate regarding sexism in women's sport.