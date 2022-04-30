S.S. Lazio is coming off a disappointing 2-1 loss to Inter Milan on April 24 and looks to rebound in a big way this Saturday in what should be an exciting Italian Serie A matchup against the host Spezia Calcio. Spezia, sitting at 15 in the Serie A table, has struggled through league play all season and has just two victories in its last 10 matches. They play host to a Lazio club with enough firepower to move out of sixth on the table but have a tough stretch of their schedule to round out the season. Needless to say, after the loss to Milan, Lazio's potent offense led by Ciro Immobile will put Spezia to the test. You can stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Alberto Picco in La Spezia, Liguria, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Lazio as the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Spezia is a +420 underdog in the latest Lazio vs. Spezia odds and a draw is priced at +280. The over-under is 2.5 goals

How to watch Spezia vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. Spezia date: Saturday, April 30

Lazio vs. Spezia time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Spezia streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Spezia vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Lazio vs. Spezia picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Spezia vs. Lazio, Eimer is backing Lazio to score over 1.5 total team goals for a -145 payout. Immobile leads all Serie A players with 26 goals in 29 matches and has scored four goals over his last three matches against Spezia. The 32-year-old striker is also sitting on 149 goals with Lazio, just one away from becoming just the 10th soccer player in history to score 150 goals with a top-tier organization. This is no doubt motivation for him to get on the scoresheet early against Spezia.

Defense has been a real problem for Spezia this season, especially against the top teams on the table. They have conceded 59 goals over 34 matches this season, and the matchup against a hungry Lazio club could be disastrous.

"In the past month we've seen them lose 2-1 Torino, 3-1 to Inter, and 4-1 to Sassuolo," Eimer told SportsLine. "They've done a good job getting on the scoresheet, but will have a hard time slowing down a team with the striking power of Lazio, who will be desperate to grab all three points come Saturday."

